Ferencváros Football Club Joins Hungary Helps Humanitarian Scheme

One of Hungary’s leading soccer clubs, Ferencváros (FTC), has joined the government’s Hungary Helps humanitarian aid programme, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday.

The 121 year-old club has concluded a partnership agreement with the PM Office’s secretariat for the Hungary Helps Programme that provides aid to persecuted Christians. Under the agreement, FTC will provide training sessions in Hungary to participants of the Scholarship for Christian Youth scheme while strictly observing coronavirus protection rules, the PM’s office said in a statement. The club will also provide sports equipment to youth in regions around the world where Christian communities are subject to persecution, the office said. Hungary Helps has provided various forms of aid to around 100,000 people in crisis zones over the past four years, it said.

