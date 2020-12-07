Tamás Borbély Named 2020 ‘Winemaker of the Year’

The Hungarian Wine Academy has named Tamás Borbely of the Badacsony wine region “Winemaker of the Year”.

The prize, established by the Hungarian Wine Academy, the National Council of Hill Communities and the Hungarian Association of Grape and Wine Growers, is an acknowledgment of the collective achievements of a vintner and includes an assessment of the way they promote their own products and celebrate Hungary’s wine culture as well as an evaluation of their wines. Borbely was picked from among five nominees. It was the ninth time he was nominated for the title.

In remarks before the announcement of the award, Borbely, a native of Badacsony, acknowledged his parents, who instilled a love of viticulture and winemaking in him. In his travels around the world, Borbley said he had learnt to appreciate the complex terroir of the Badacsony wine region, with its diverse vineyards, volcanic monadnocks and the effect of Lake Balaton.

hungarymatters.hu

