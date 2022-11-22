Iconic Football Player Kálmán Mészöly Dies at 81

Kálmán Mészöly, a 61-time international football player who led the Hungarian national team for three periods as national team captain, died on Monday at the age of eighty-one. The family informed MTI about the death of the legendary player.



About the former central defender known as Szőke Szikla, his former club Vasas wrote at the beginning of November, among other things, that he was admitted to the internal medicine department of János Hospital, where he needed treatment for pneumonia, circulatory disorders and infection. The former footballer subsequently became infected with the coronavirus.

Kálmán Mészöly was born on July 16th, 1941 in Budapest, at the age of 11, he became a certified football player in 1952, in the III. district TTVE team. At the time, he was still playing as a left winger, but since their center back did not come to the rally against Vörös Lobogó, he was sent back to the defense. From then on, he did not play as a striker, the Mlsz.hu portal wrote about him. He was transferred to Vasas at the end of the 1958-1959 season. He made his debut on April 9th, 1960, in the match against Salgótarján BTC. That same month, he was a member of the Hungarian national team that won the actual European Youth Championship in Vienna at the UEFA tournament.

He is the record holder of Hungarian football in terms of national teams achieved as a player and captain. It is also unique that Géza and his son are the only family in which both the father (Adult World Cup, 1982) and the son (U20 World Cup, 2015) took the Hungarian team to the World Cup.

In January 2018, the Hungarian Football Association recognized his career with a lifetime achievement award.



24.hu

