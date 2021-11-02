The University of Debrecen will participate in the Hungarian Science Festival

“Science: a compass for a livable future” is the motto of this year’s Hungarian Science Festival, the programs of which will be joined by the University of Debrecen this year as well.

The National Assembly adopted the XCIII. declared November 3 as the Feast of Hungarian Science. The day in 1825 he offered the one-year income of István Széchenyi’s estates to establish a Hungarian Society of Scientists, thus enabling the establishment of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA).

In November 2021, the Hungarian Academy of Sciences will organize the prestigious event of the Hungarian scientific life, the national and cross-border program series of the “Hungarian Science Festival” for the 18th time.

This year’s motto of the event is “Science: a compass for a livable future”, the main message of which is that we can only undertake to understand the processes taking place in our environment and to assess and influence their expected consequences in the knowledge of scientific facts and contexts; also draws attention to the role of comprehensible and experiential knowledge transfer in curbing false news and to motivate young generations to create original ideas.

The series of events will traditionally end with the doctoral and honorary doctoral ceremony on November 27 in the Hall of the Main Building. The program is broadcast live by the University’s Multimedia and E-learning Technical Center.

