The University of Debrecen organized an online professional conference

The Institute of Education and Cultural Studies of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen and the Educational Science Working Committee of the Academic Committee of Debrecen organized a joint online professional conference on Friday entitled “Education – Informatics – Pedagogy 2022”.

For the fifth time, the organizers provided the opportunity for a professional meeting for all those who carry out research, teaching, or development activities in the fields of education, psychology, special education, and pre-school education in topics related to digital pedagogy.

 

