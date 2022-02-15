The gymnasts of the training gymnasium of the University of Debrecen performed excellently

The gymnasts of the Lajos Kossuth Gymnasium and Primary School of the University of Debrecen performed excellently in the national semi-finals of the Student Olympics in Debrecen. Students won four gold, one silver, and two bronze medals and made it to the capital finals.

The last time the Student Olympics were held was in 2020, last year’s competition series was delayed due to the epidemic situation. However, after a year of absence, the gymnasts of the Lajos Kossuth Gymnasium and Primary School of the University of Debrecen continued where they left off: they were among the best performers in the national semi-finals of the Student Olympics in Debrecen.

The young gymnasts achieved outstanding results both in team and individual, they finished in the lead in several age groups, and many were able to stand on the podium.

hirek.unideb.hu