There will be a carnival party at the Debrecen Zoo

On February 19 and 20, the Debrecen Zoo will be waiting for all those who want to drive away the winter together and celebrate the approach of spring. The festive cavalcade will be partly provided by the residents themselves, as many species have a striking or special “costume” for hiding, which can now be observed in more detail during thematic animal shows and visual feeding.

The ferocious atmosphere will be provided by the animal dance ensemble of the Szeredás Folk Music Ensemble and the carnival dance performance of Lesz Dance, followed by the traditional main attraction of the event, the wintering of siblings. The institution encourages its visitors to wear their costumes or masks for an even more unforgettable celebration, but there will also be opportunities to make fun masquerades on-site at the Gibbon House Craft Hut or just paint an animal face at the Palm House. Of course, a carnival donut cannot be missed at a party that also includes gastronomic experiences.

With a zoo entrance, all program elements are free.

debreceninap.hu