The Green Future Research Center started operating at the University of Debrecen

Biodiversity, Climate Change, which was established a year ago at the University of Debrecen (DE) and is now starting its activities, investigates biodiversity in international cooperation – the diversity of species, habitats, communities and genetics – in Debrecen and its region, the Tiszántúl, Hungary and the entire Carpathian basin. and Water Management Coordination Research Center – the university and the center’s leaders announced at a press conference on Thursday.

György Kossa, chairman of the board of trustees of the Gróf Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen, which maintains the university, said that DE has all the disciplines and international cooperation that, with the cooperation of the coordinating research center, can provide appropriate answers to questions related to the maintenance of biodiversity in the Carpathian Basin.

Rector Zoltán Szilvássy reminded us that three years ago, in cooperation with three major global companies, they were preparing to create a private university of climate ontology, which would have been created on the basis of DE. The Covid epidemic prevented this at the time, and then the Russian-Ukrainian war and the sanctions finally nullified their efforts – added the rector, noting: that’s why now, in a classic way, building from the bottom up, as an institution subordinated directly to the rector, the Biodiversity Research Institute was created the multidisciplinary center.

Professor Tamás Székely, head of the center, said that a monitoring system is being developed in the Debrecen region to map biodiversity, which will later be expanded into a national network. Artificial intelligence is also used in the evaluation of the collected data and in the development of scientific findings and responses to them.

MTI