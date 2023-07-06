The Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen has established a Patient Management Center

Patients can request an appointment at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen via a new central number and email. With the operation of the newly established Patient Management Center, it is easier and faster to make appointments for specialist appointments and more efficient patient information. Dispatchers help patients to find the specialists and specialist appointments necessary for recovery as simply and easily as possible.

The phone number of the Patient Management Center of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center is 06 52 52 52 52, and the email address is bik@med.unideb.hu. Calls and e-mails are received by the dispatchers in Hungarian and English on working days from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to making appointments for specialist appointments, and changing and canceling appointments, patients and their relatives can also call the inpatient care departments via the new central number. The previous telephone numbers of the Clinical Center will still be available for a while, but the call process will now be done according to the new system.

The primary task of the new dispatch center is to handle calls to the Clinical Center, inform patients, make appointments for specialist appointments, and forward incoming calls to the appropriate phone number provided by the clinics. Instead of different phone numbers for each site, we introduced a single, easy-to-remember central number

– Tibor Tóth, head of the Patient Control Center, informed.

The new appointment system allows the dispatchers to see the schedule of doctors and clinics for all specialist appointments, so they can offer the earliest possible appointment for the patient’s problem. Which campus the appointment is for depends on the patient’s condition and the severity of the problem.

With the establishment of the Patient Management Center, an organizational unit that supports the operation of specialist orders, we raised patient information and communication with patients to a new level. The aim of all these measures was to increase patient satisfaction, as well as the safety and quality of patient care, and to facilitate access to clinical specialist services – keeping in mind the principle of equal opportunities

– emphasized Zoltán Szabó, the president of the Clinical Center.

The Clinical Center and the University of Debrecen consider it a priority goal to improve the efficiency of communication with patients and expand the range of contact opportunities, in addition to the infrastructural and professional development and modernization of patient care.

Surveys show that one of the most important factors for our patients is the availability of our services. We do everything we can to ensure that the Clinical Center can keep up with the requirements of the 21st century. Professional and infrastructural developments are currently taking place in the institution, but all this is in vain if the patients feel that they do not have access to these European-level services. This is why we need to pay considerable attention to facilitating and speeding up patients’ access to the right specialist

– added Acting Deputy Health Chancellor Zoltán Ónodi-Szűcs.

In the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, more than 3 million doctor-patient encounters take place every year.

(unideb.hu)