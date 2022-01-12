KSH: Guest Nights Jump 292.1% in November

Guest nights at commercial accommodations in Hungary rose by an annual 292.1 % to 1,266,000 in November from a low base impacted by travel restrictions during the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

The number of guest nights spent by domestic travellers increased by 163.0 % to 644,000. The number spent by foreign visitors jumped by 697.2 % to 622,000. The number of guest nights in Budapest rose by 621.1 % to 469,000 in November. KSH noted that the number of guest nights was down by 39.4 % from the same month in 2019, before the pandemic. Revenues of commercial accommodations grew by 333.9 % to 28.226 billion forints (EUR 78.7m).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay