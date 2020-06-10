Step-By-Step Restart of Cultural Life in Debrecen

Due to the successful protection against the coronavirus epidemic, reopening will be possible also in the field of culture in Debrecen – pointed out István Puskás. Debrecen’s Vice Mayor for Culture announced on 5 June 2020: an exemplary series of events accomplishing institutional-organisational cooperation would be launched, with the title Step by step.

The general public can have access to cultural content in the form of short events on almost every day of the week between 5 June and 15 August 2020, always adapting to and respecting the epidemiological regulations in force. The colourful events featuring various topics, – which will be held in a renewed form week after week, at several places in Debrecen, – have already been joined by Csokonai Theatre, Debrecen Cultural Centre (DMK), Déri Museum, the Youth House, Kodály Philharmonia Debrecen, Méliusz Juhász Péter County Library, MODEM, Vojtina Puppet Theatre and the Garrison Band of the Hungarian Army’s 5th Bocskai István Infantry Brigade Debrecen. Students and teachers of the following educational institutions have also joined the project: Ady Endre Grammar School, Kodály Zoltán Vocational Secondary School and Music School (the Music School of Debrecen), Kós Károly Vocational Secondary School of Art and Boarding-School, and Medgyessy Ferenc Grammar School and Vocational Secondary School of Art.

The outdoor cinema will open in the Great Forest Open-Air Stage on the week of 8 June, and as soon as the government decree on the topic makes all details clear, Apolló Cinema is expected to open its doors again on 22 June.

The organisers will inform the public about the events every Monday on the Facebook pages of DEkulT, Tetszik Debrecen, and the City of Debrecen.

debrecen.hu

pixabay