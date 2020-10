The Scottish actor was 90 years old when he died on 31st October, 2020.

Sean Connery’s family announced the actor’s death on Saturday (31st October).

Connery was born in 1930 in Edinburgh to a working class family, and he left school at the age of 13. He started his career as an actor at the age of 19. In 1962 he starred as the first James Bond ever on screen. His last movie was shot in 2003.

Source and photo: hvg.hu