The Music Box went to Mihály Fazekas High School in Debrecen. Listen in! – video

The mini community space located in the container, furnished by Rocksuli with musical instruments and sound equipment, was won by Debrecen Fazekas Mihály Gimnázium through a tender, so this educational year the students of Fazekas can play music in the space located in the school yard.

In 2019, Debrecen’s general assembly not only accepted the city’s pop music strategy, but also made commitments to continue building this slice of culture together with its actors. As a result, several projects were realized in our city: among others, the Music Support Program, the Made in Debrecen Festival and the Music Box competition.

The Music Box is based on the fact that the Debrecen Tourist Agency can only use its container during the tourist season, so it was offered to cultural institutions for other types of functions from October to April. After that, the idea of a tender for Debrecen high school students was born, the aim of which is to have the container function as a musical talent point in a different Debrecen high school every year.

At the presentation of the Music Box, Imre Aranyi, head of the Debrecen High School Mihály Fazekas, recalled that the school will celebrate its 150th anniversary in the 2023/2024 academic year, and then spoke about how the community space is an excellent opportunity for all students to develop in the field of popular music. abilities.

Deputy Mayor István Puskás highlighted that the Music Box is starting its third academic year in Debrecen.

The box arrived here after the Csokonai High School and Árpád Tóth, whose mission is to try to forge a community interested in music or actively playing music in a place where this would not otherwise be possible

– he said.

As he said, the success of Zenedoboz is shown by the fact that several new bands were formed thanks to it, which also presented themselves at the Made in Debrecen Festival in the spring. He added that he trusts me that bands will also be formed in Fazekas, which will perform at the Made in Debrecen Festival in April.

(Debrecen City Hall)