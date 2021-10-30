The Kossuth and Jászai Mari Prize winner Hungarian actor Sándor Oszter passed away. His news of his death was published on his community page by his wife.

His role in the film Sándor Rózsa made him really famous. He joined the Comedy Theater in 1971, and was working in the National Theater between 1978 and 1989. Then, he continued as a freelancer artist and later he became a member of the National Theater again.

In 2008 he was an actor at the Jókai Theater in Békéscsaba. In addition to his theatrical career, he has appeared in several films. Among other things, in the films Kopjások, Jób lázadása, 80 huszár, Napló gyermekeimnek, Argo és A Viszkis.

Photo: MTI / László Beliczay