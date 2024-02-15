Debrecen’s theater world has been enriched with a new playground

The completely renovated podium hall of the Ady Endre High School in Debrecen was inaugurated, and from now on it will be regularly open to the public. The people of Debrecen will be able to see the productions of performers who graduated here. The opening lecture on Tuesday evening was given by Péter Kálloy Molnár.

Ady Pódium – this is the name of the theater of Ady Endre High School in Debrecen. For the institution’s 40th academic year, it was renovated for almost HUF 30 million with the help of the municipality, and it was also equipped with modern stage technology. Up until now, the theater has served the education of around 120 drama students. Still, from now on, the Ady Pódium will also be opened to the public with the productions of theater artists who graduated here. “We are inaugurating a new public theater space, which has been serving the Hungarian and Debrecen theater culture for decades as an educational venue. From now on, as a real theater space, the general public is also welcome to perform here,” said deputy mayor István Puskás.

Over four decades, around two hundred Ady Endre High School students became professional actors and successful creators on the stage. This intellectual capital needs to be attracted to the Ady high school and thus to the cultural life of Debrecen – emphasized director Sándor Dobránszky. “Our students can meet their former fellow students directly, they can gather a lot of experience from the lectures, a professional dialogue can take place, and in the evening we will open our podium hall to the residents of the city of Debrecen so that they too can experience how the artists who started here are now grateful for the opportunities provided by the city,” said Sándor Dobránszky.

Péter Kálloy Molnár was the first theater artist to graduate from Ady Endre High School, he has many defining memories of his high school years here, from the end of the 1980s. “This podium room was everything to me: the first rehearsals of the drama department took place here, the first loves, the first singing together, madness, our recordings were here for the first time for the performing arts, so a lot of things are also connected to this room, which is now much more beautiful, much more modern, and yet the same,” said the actor.

The new lecture series of the Ady Pódium opened with Péter Kálloy Monlár’s stand-up comedy The Ancient Man. According to the plans, the general public can see 5-6 solo evenings of Ady Endre High School alumni every year on the stage of the Ady Endre High School.

(debrecen.hu)