Debrecen Drama Days in May

Mark your calendars now for Debrecen Drama Days, a weekend of electrifying theatrical performances, as high school and university troupes from across Hungary converge in Debrecen for an English-language drama festival.

The event is going to be organized between 24th and 26th May, 2024.

Venue: Vojtina Puppet Theatre, Debrecen

The exciting lineup soon will be unveiled soon.

The event is co-organized by American Corner Debrecen and the University of Debrecen (Institute of English and American Studies, Arts Center of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities / DESzínház, Bán Imre Honors College of Cultural Studies).