The gross average salary was HUF 605,400 in February 2024 in Hungary

In February 2024, the gross average earnings of those employed full-time was HUF 605,400 (approx. 1627.27 EUR), and the net average earnings calculated with discounts taken into account was HUF 417,100 (approx. 1121.13 EUR). The gross average salary increased by 14.0%, the net average salary by 13.8%, and the real salary by 9.9% compared to the previous year, with a 3.7% increase in consumer prices, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Wednesday.

The median value of the gross earnings reached HUF 491,900 (approx. 1322.19 EUR), and the median value of the net earnings reached HUF 340,700 (approx. 915.77 EUR), which was 16.2 and 15.3 percent higher than in the same period of the previous year.

In February, the regular gross average earnings (without premiums, bonuses, or one-month special benefits) can be estimated at HUF 578,000, which is 14.4 percent higher than in the same period of the previous year. The regular gross average earnings in enterprises amounted to HUF 577,000, in the budget sector to HUF 572,900, and in the non-profit sector to HUF 602,600, rising by 13.2, 17.7, and 16.8 percent, respectively, in one year.

The net average earnings without discounts reached HUF 402,600 and HUF 417,100 with discounts, which was 14.0 and 13.8 percent higher than in February 2023, respectively.

In January-February, the average gross salary of full-time employees was HUF 605,200, the KSH announced. The net average earnings without discounts reached HUF 402,500, and HUF 416,800 with discounts. The gross and average net earnings calculated without discounts both increased by 14.3 percent, while the net earnings calculated with discounts increased by 14.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

(MTI)