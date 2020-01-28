Gas deliveries to Hungary through TurkStream could start in 2 years

Deliveries of Russian gas through the TurkStream pipeline to Hungary could start at the end of 2021 or in early 2022, the state secretary for energy affairs at the innovation and technology ministry said. Péter Kaderják noted that the gas pipeline connects Turkey directly with Russia under the Black Sea. The pipeline, also designed to bypass Ukraine, will be extended to reach Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary, he said in an interview to public TV.

In October 2019, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Hungary would launch a procedure by the end of that month to contract gas capacity through the TurkStream pipeline from 2021.

He added that Hungary could take delivery of an annual 10 billion cubic metres of gas across the Serbian border.

MTI