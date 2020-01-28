Holocaust Remembrance Day Marked

Officials and diplomats marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day at Budapest’s Holocaust Documentation Centre.
In a statement, the Socialist Party said people needed reminding of their shared responsibility not to allow a repeat of “history’s darkest period”. LMP said the protection of human dignity did not encompass physical violence only, but written, verbal and political propaganda, too. The Liberal Party said: “The anti-Jewish laws passed by the Hungarian Parliament paved the way for these brutal murders.” DK leader Ferenc Gyurcsány said past Hungarian leaders had “failed to protect the country’s citizens, instead sending them to their deaths like animals.”
MTI
Photo: Balázs Mohai/MTI