Employment Down By 0.8% in August-October

The three-month rolling employment figure in August-October was down 0.8% at 4,482,000 from the same period a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

In the 15-64 age group, 4,402,000 were considered employed, an employment rate of 70.2%. In October, the average monthly number of employees was 4,451,000, 31,000 less than in the previous month and 72,000 less than in October last year. The employment rate of 15-64 year-olds was 69.6%, down 0.6 percentage points from September and down 0.9 percentage points from October last year.

Meanwhile, Hungary’s three-month rolling average jobless rate was 4.3% in August-October, edging down 0.1 of a percentage point from the previous month, the KSH said. The rate covers unemployment among people between the ages of 15 and 74. In absolute terms, there were 202,200 unemployed, 6,100 fewer than in the previous month, but up 36,600 from a year earlier.

Fully 296,500 job-seekers were registered in November 2020, up 50,000 year on year, but even amidst the pandemic this number has declined for the fifth month in a row, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) said in a statement, adding that the government’s measures to protect the economy had helped to maintain stability on the labour market. Job losses have been most keenly felt in the transport, storage, manufacturing, hospitality and public administration sectors, while the IT, professional, scientific, technical, construction and trade sectors have seen jobs growth, the statement said.

Whereas the seasonally adjusted jobless rate for the 27 member states of the European Union grew to 7.5% in September, in Hungary the rate was just 4.3% — the fourth lowest jobless in the bloc.

