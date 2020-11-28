Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, upheld the prison sentence of the leaders of MAL Zrt, the alumina factory at the root of a red-sludge spill in October 2010.

Ten people died and some 200 were injured when a reservoir burst at the MAL plant in Ajka, in western Hungary, and three villages became temporarily uninhabitable. MAL was fined 135 billion forints (EUR 374m) in 2011 for environmental damage resulting from the spill.

The three men found responsible for the disaster worked as MAL’s CEO, its deputy CEO and plant manager at the time. They are currently serving their sentences handed to them by the Győr appeals court last year. The Kúria said in its ruling on Friday that the procedure — which had been retried once due a change in the composition of the justice council — showed no sign of procedural errors.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Tóháti Zsuzsa

EU’s ‘alternative model’ seeks to take back control of data from Big Tech

Amira Dhifallah

The government first revealed how many coronavirus patients are cared for in the intensive care unit

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, upheld the prison sentence of the leaders of MAL Zrt, the alumina factory at the root of a red-sludge spill in October 2010.

Ten people died and some 200 were injured when a reservoir burst at the MAL plant in Ajka, in western Hungary, and three villages became temporarily uninhabitable. MAL was fined 135 billion forints (EUR 374m) in 2011 for environmental damage resulting from the spill.

The three men found responsible for the disaster worked as MAL’s CEO, its deputy CEO and plant manager at the time. They are currently serving their sentences handed to them by the Győr appeals court last year. The Kúria said in its ruling on Friday that the procedure — which had been retried once due a change in the composition of the justice council — showed no sign of procedural errors.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Bácsi Éva

Registration for Vaccine May Start Next Week

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The heart of Debrecen was set up in the Kenézy Hospital

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, upheld the prison sentence of the leaders of MAL Zrt, the alumina factory at the root of a red-sludge spill in October 2010.

Ten people died and some 200 were injured when a reservoir burst at the MAL plant in Ajka, in western Hungary, and three villages became temporarily uninhabitable. MAL was fined 135 billion forints (EUR 374m) in 2011 for environmental damage resulting from the spill.

The three men found responsible for the disaster worked as MAL’s CEO, its deputy CEO and plant manager at the time. They are currently serving their sentences handed to them by the Győr appeals court last year. The Kúria said in its ruling on Friday that the procedure — which had been retried once due a change in the composition of the justice council — showed no sign of procedural errors.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

The government first revealed how many coronavirus patients are cared for in the intensive care unit

Bácsi Éva

LMP Demands Details of Planned Cuts Impacting Municipalities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Poland: leading MEPs against the de facto ban on abortion

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, upheld the prison sentence of the leaders of MAL Zrt, the alumina factory at the root of a red-sludge spill in October 2010.

Ten people died and some 200 were injured when a reservoir burst at the MAL plant in Ajka, in western Hungary, and three villages became temporarily uninhabitable. MAL was fined 135 billion forints (EUR 374m) in 2011 for environmental damage resulting from the spill.

The three men found responsible for the disaster worked as MAL’s CEO, its deputy CEO and plant manager at the time. They are currently serving their sentences handed to them by the Győr appeals court last year. The Kúria said in its ruling on Friday that the procedure — which had been retried once due a change in the composition of the justice council — showed no sign of procedural errors.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Monetary developments in the euro area: October 2020

Bácsi Éva

Italy: EIB and Italian Ministry of Justice join forces to promote social inclusion of convicts through a social impact bond

Amira Dhifallah

Coronavirus – 135 Fatalities, Cases Up 6,393

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, upheld the prison sentence of the leaders of MAL Zrt, the alumina factory at the root of a red-sludge spill in October 2010.

Ten people died and some 200 were injured when a reservoir burst at the MAL plant in Ajka, in western Hungary, and three villages became temporarily uninhabitable. MAL was fined 135 billion forints (EUR 374m) in 2011 for environmental damage resulting from the spill.

The three men found responsible for the disaster worked as MAL’s CEO, its deputy CEO and plant manager at the time. They are currently serving their sentences handed to them by the Győr appeals court last year. The Kúria said in its ruling on Friday that the procedure — which had been retried once due a change in the composition of the justice council — showed no sign of procedural errors.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Germany and Russia report record number of new deaths

Amira Dhifallah

EU’s ‘alternative model’ seeks to take back control of data from Big Tech

Amira Dhifallah

Italy: StudioSì Fund makes available zero-interest student loans for Southern Italy

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, upheld the prison sentence of the leaders of MAL Zrt, the alumina factory at the root of a red-sludge spill in October 2010.

Ten people died and some 200 were injured when a reservoir burst at the MAL plant in Ajka, in western Hungary, and three villages became temporarily uninhabitable. MAL was fined 135 billion forints (EUR 374m) in 2011 for environmental damage resulting from the spill.

The three men found responsible for the disaster worked as MAL’s CEO, its deputy CEO and plant manager at the time. They are currently serving their sentences handed to them by the Győr appeals court last year. The Kúria said in its ruling on Friday that the procedure — which had been retried once due a change in the composition of the justice council — showed no sign of procedural errors.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Snow, sleet may come on the weekend

Bácsi Éva

Poland: leading MEPs against the de facto ban on abortion

Bácsi Éva

Steps to improve EU democracy ahead of 2024 elections

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, upheld the prison sentence of the leaders of MAL Zrt, the alumina factory at the root of a red-sludge spill in October 2010.

Ten people died and some 200 were injured when a reservoir burst at the MAL plant in Ajka, in western Hungary, and three villages became temporarily uninhabitable. MAL was fined 135 billion forints (EUR 374m) in 2011 for environmental damage resulting from the spill.

The three men found responsible for the disaster worked as MAL’s CEO, its deputy CEO and plant manager at the time. They are currently serving their sentences handed to them by the Győr appeals court last year. The Kúria said in its ruling on Friday that the procedure — which had been retried once due a change in the composition of the justice council — showed no sign of procedural errors.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Parliament wants to better protect consumers from unsafe products

Amira Dhifallah

Steps to improve EU democracy ahead of 2024 elections

Amira Dhifallah

The number of victims of the epidemic set a record, and patients in their thirties also died

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, upheld the prison sentence of the leaders of MAL Zrt, the alumina factory at the root of a red-sludge spill in October 2010.

Ten people died and some 200 were injured when a reservoir burst at the MAL plant in Ajka, in western Hungary, and three villages became temporarily uninhabitable. MAL was fined 135 billion forints (EUR 374m) in 2011 for environmental damage resulting from the spill.

The three men found responsible for the disaster worked as MAL’s CEO, its deputy CEO and plant manager at the time. They are currently serving their sentences handed to them by the Győr appeals court last year. The Kúria said in its ruling on Friday that the procedure — which had been retried once due a change in the composition of the justice council — showed no sign of procedural errors.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Media freedom: EP warns of attempts to silence critics and undermine pluralism

Amira Dhifallah

Coronavirus: Germany and Russia report record number of new deaths

Amira Dhifallah

Monetary developments in the euro area: October 2020

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, upheld the prison sentence of the leaders of MAL Zrt, the alumina factory at the root of a red-sludge spill in October 2010.

Ten people died and some 200 were injured when a reservoir burst at the MAL plant in Ajka, in western Hungary, and three villages became temporarily uninhabitable. MAL was fined 135 billion forints (EUR 374m) in 2011 for environmental damage resulting from the spill.

The three men found responsible for the disaster worked as MAL’s CEO, its deputy CEO and plant manager at the time. They are currently serving their sentences handed to them by the Győr appeals court last year. The Kúria said in its ruling on Friday that the procedure — which had been retried once due a change in the composition of the justice council — showed no sign of procedural errors.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

MEPs condemn Turkey’s activities in Varosha, Cyprus, and call for sanctions

Amira Dhifallah

Poland: leading MEPs against the de facto ban on abortion

Bácsi Éva

Italy: StudioSì Fund makes available zero-interest student loans for Southern Italy

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, upheld the prison sentence of the leaders of MAL Zrt, the alumina factory at the root of a red-sludge spill in October 2010.

Ten people died and some 200 were injured when a reservoir burst at the MAL plant in Ajka, in western Hungary, and three villages became temporarily uninhabitable. MAL was fined 135 billion forints (EUR 374m) in 2011 for environmental damage resulting from the spill.

The three men found responsible for the disaster worked as MAL’s CEO, its deputy CEO and plant manager at the time. They are currently serving their sentences handed to them by the Győr appeals court last year. The Kúria said in its ruling on Friday that the procedure — which had been retried once due a change in the composition of the justice council — showed no sign of procedural errors.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Snow, sleet may come on the weekend

Bácsi Éva

Media freedom: EP warns of attempts to silence critics and undermine pluralism

Amira Dhifallah

Parliament wants to better protect consumers from unsafe products

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, upheld the prison sentence of the leaders of MAL Zrt, the alumina factory at the root of a red-sludge spill in October 2010.

Ten people died and some 200 were injured when a reservoir burst at the MAL plant in Ajka, in western Hungary, and three villages became temporarily uninhabitable. MAL was fined 135 billion forints (EUR 374m) in 2011 for environmental damage resulting from the spill.

The three men found responsible for the disaster worked as MAL’s CEO, its deputy CEO and plant manager at the time. They are currently serving their sentences handed to them by the Győr appeals court last year. The Kúria said in its ruling on Friday that the procedure — which had been retried once due a change in the composition of the justice council — showed no sign of procedural errors.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Bodies of culled mink resurface at a mass grave in western Denmark

Amira Dhifallah

Parliament wants to grant EU consumers a “right to repair”

Amira Dhifallah

Steps to improve EU democracy ahead of 2024 elections

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, upheld the prison sentence of the leaders of MAL Zrt, the alumina factory at the root of a red-sludge spill in October 2010.

Ten people died and some 200 were injured when a reservoir burst at the MAL plant in Ajka, in western Hungary, and three villages became temporarily uninhabitable. MAL was fined 135 billion forints (EUR 374m) in 2011 for environmental damage resulting from the spill.

The three men found responsible for the disaster worked as MAL’s CEO, its deputy CEO and plant manager at the time. They are currently serving their sentences handed to them by the Győr appeals court last year. The Kúria said in its ruling on Friday that the procedure — which had been retried once due a change in the composition of the justice council — showed no sign of procedural errors.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Media freedom: EP warns of attempts to silence critics and undermine pluralism

Amira Dhifallah

Polish de facto ban on abortion puts women’s lives at risk, says Parliament

Amira Dhifallah

Coronavirus: Germany and Russia report record number of new deaths

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, upheld the prison sentence of the leaders of MAL Zrt, the alumina factory at the root of a red-sludge spill in October 2010.

Ten people died and some 200 were injured when a reservoir burst at the MAL plant in Ajka, in western Hungary, and three villages became temporarily uninhabitable. MAL was fined 135 billion forints (EUR 374m) in 2011 for environmental damage resulting from the spill.

The three men found responsible for the disaster worked as MAL’s CEO, its deputy CEO and plant manager at the time. They are currently serving their sentences handed to them by the Győr appeals court last year. The Kúria said in its ruling on Friday that the procedure — which had been retried once due a change in the composition of the justice council — showed no sign of procedural errors.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Media freedom: EP warns of attempts to silence critics and undermine pluralism

Amira Dhifallah

A virus-related task had to be solved by the programmer championship

Bácsi Éva

Parliament wants to better protect consumers from unsafe products

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, upheld the prison sentence of the leaders of MAL Zrt, the alumina factory at the root of a red-sludge spill in October 2010.

Ten people died and some 200 were injured when a reservoir burst at the MAL plant in Ajka, in western Hungary, and three villages became temporarily uninhabitable. MAL was fined 135 billion forints (EUR 374m) in 2011 for environmental damage resulting from the spill.

The three men found responsible for the disaster worked as MAL’s CEO, its deputy CEO and plant manager at the time. They are currently serving their sentences handed to them by the Győr appeals court last year. The Kúria said in its ruling on Friday that the procedure — which had been retried once due a change in the composition of the justice council — showed no sign of procedural errors.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

MEPs condemn Turkey’s activities in Varosha, Cyprus, and call for sanctions

Amira Dhifallah

Italy: EIB and Italian Ministry of Justice join forces to promote social inclusion of convicts through a social impact bond

Amira Dhifallah

Russia Offers to Invite Hungarian Experts to Vaccine Manufacturing Plant

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Supreme Court Upholds Sentence in Red Sludge Disaster

The Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, upheld the prison sentence of the leaders of MAL Zrt, the alumina factory at the root of a red-sludge spill in October 2010.

Ten people died and some 200 were injured when a reservoir burst at the MAL plant in Ajka, in western Hungary, and three villages became temporarily uninhabitable. MAL was fined 135 billion forints (EUR 374m) in 2011 for environmental damage resulting from the spill.

The three men found responsible for the disaster worked as MAL’s CEO, its deputy CEO and plant manager at the time. They are currently serving their sentences handed to them by the Győr appeals court last year. The Kúria said in its ruling on Friday that the procedure — which had been retried once due a change in the composition of the justice council — showed no sign of procedural errors.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

The number of victims of the epidemic set a record, and patients in their thirties also died

Bácsi Éva

Commission adopts Action Plan on Intellectual Property to strengthen EU’s economic resilience and recovery

Amira Dhifallah

Italy: StudioSì Fund makes available zero-interest student loans for Southern Italy

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *