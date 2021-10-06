PM to Attend EU-Western Balkan Summit

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will attend the EU-Western Balkan Summit on Wednesday, the prime minister’s press chief has said.

At the summit, the leaders will have an opportunity to discuss their commitments to the Western Balkans, given the strategic importance of the region, and how to ensure its stability and resolve regional conflicts, the press chief said. Also, the European Union’s role on the international stage, Afghanistan, the AUKUS security partnership and relations with China are on the agenda of the summit, according to European Council President Charles Michel. In his invitation to the leaders, he wrote that relations with the bloc’s transatlantic allies and emerging powers were a key element of the EU’s foreign policy.

