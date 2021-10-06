Turkey-Hungary Strategic Cooperation Council to Meet in Istanbul in November

The next meeting of the Turkey-Hungary Strategic Cooperation Council will be held in Istanbul in November, with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said.

Szijjártó said on Facebook after a meeting with Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Warsaw that cooperation between the two countries had become a success story, with “trade turnover up by 40% this year, likely to reach 4 billion dollars by the end of the year.” “More than 1,800 people have applied for some 150 scholarships available for Turkish students in Hungary,” he added. “We will join forces with Turkey to ensure that people get vaccinated even in the poorest parts of the world and we will therefore together donate 300,000 doses of vaccine to Africa,” he said. Thanks to the modernisation of the Turkish gas pipeline network, Hungary’s gas supplies are secure from the south since last week, he added. “We were also in agreement that encouraging Afghans to leave their country is extremely irresponsible and dangerous,” Szijjártó said. “It could result in further, more serious migratory waves which we must prevent by all means.”

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay