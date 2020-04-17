Aján Resigns as IWF Chief

Tamás Aján has resigned as head of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), the federation’s acting president said.

The IWF’s executive board has accepted Aján’s resignation, Ursula Papandrea said in a statement. She thanked Aján for his decades-long work in the federation, highlighting an anti-doping programme recently implemented under his watch.

Aján, who served as the IWF’s general secretary from 1976 to 2000 and its president over the past 20 years, asked for his suspension in January while an independent investigation was carried out into allegations of graft levelled against him and the branch od sport in a documentary broadcast by German state broadcaster ARD. Aján and MACS rejected the allegations. Last month, Aján resigned his honorary membership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

