Safeguard Measures in the Elderly Care of Debrecen

Senior people are more at risk form diseases caused by the coronavirus. Debrecen is doing its utmost to provide safe conditions for the ones in elderly care. Mayor László Papp reported on the details at a press conference held on 15 April 2020.

As a responsible maintainer, the Municipality of Debrecen took 13 measures for the health and safety of the dwellers and workers in its residential elderly care institutions. Regarding the emergency, special attention has been paid to continuous medical presence and care, as well as to the appropriate supply of disinfectants and protective equipment. The institution has a pandemic plan, infection control is directed by a separate person, and the employees are continuously trained and informed in connection with the virus. Care for the elderly is provided in two municipal institutions in Debrecen, namely in the Home for the Elderly in Pallagi Road and the one in Szávay Street. The full screening of the residents and workers started in the institution on 14 April, which concerns 636 people altogether.

debrecen.hu

pixabay