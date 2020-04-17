Special Assistance from AGORA During the Epidemic

During the epidemic, Agora Science Centre is using its 3D-printers for producing protective equipment and not for disseminating scientific knowledge. 24 face-protection shields used by doctors are produced daily in the institution – announced Vice Mayor István Puskás and Director Béla Somogyi on 16 April 2020.

140 shields have been produced so far in Agora Science Centre, of which 20 have been delivered to the retirement home operated by the City Social Service, and 120 will be used in the Institute for Basic Healthcare and Health Development of Debrecen. Earlier, some other cultural institutions of Debrecen also contributed to successful prevention by making face masks: Modem, Csokonai Theatre, and Vojtina Puppet Theatre. The activity Agora is conducting now is another sign of local unity at the time of the epidemic.

debrecen.hu

pixabay