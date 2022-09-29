DK Calls on Parliament to Ratify Sweden, Finland NATO Accession

The opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) has called on parliament to ratify the NATO accession of Sweden and Finland.

All 30 NATO member states, including Hungary, backed membership of the two countries at the start of July, yet the Turkish and Hungarian parliaments are the only ones not to have ratified their accession, Ágnes Vadai, DK’s deputy group leader, told an online press briefing on Wednesday, adding that the government was serving Russian interests by not submitting Sweden and Finland’s accession documents to parliament.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay