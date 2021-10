The municipality announced an apple fair in Hajdúböszörmény.

It is important to know that the fair was advertised only to the locals, so it is not worthwhile to make a pilgrimage to the site of the City Management Institution from elsewhere.

On the other hand, it is all the more worthwhile for the locals to get up, as they can get the fruit for 200 forints / kilo on working days between 8 am and 12 noon, at 64 Téglási utca.

debreceninap.hu