Hungary’s 2.5 million pensioners will each receive a bonus of 80,000 forints (EUR 222) next month in addition to their higher pensions, the family affairs minister said after a meeting of the Council of the Elderly on Monday.

Even retirees with the lowest pensions will receive the same bonus, Katalin Novák said, adding that an average pensioner will receive an additional 100,000 forints in November. The measure is costing the treasury 200 billion forints.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay