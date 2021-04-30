Trade Volume Expands in February

Hungary’s trade volume expanded in February after contracting in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) confirmed in a second reading of data.

Exports edged up by an annual 1.9 % to 9.698 billion euros and imports rose by 5.3% to 8.848 billion euros. In January, exports contracted by 5.2%, while imports declined by 10.5%. The trade surplus came to 849 million euros in February. Trade with other European member states accounted for 78% of exports and 73% of imports. For the period January-February, exports slipped 1.6 % year-on-year to 18.472 billion euros and imports dropped by 2.8 % to 16.768 billion euros. The trade surplus reached 1.704 billion euros.

