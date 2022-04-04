Gasoline and Diesel Prices to Drop This Week

The purchase price of petrol and diesel will decrease significantly on Wednesday (6th April).

Petrol will cost HuF 14 less gross, and the wholesaler will ask for HuF 35 less gross for diesel, writes holtankoljak.hu.

Due to official prices, this does not yet affect the retail price of conventional gasoline and diesel. Market-priced diesel prices and premium fuel prices will also fall. Without the price cap, we would see these average prices on domestic wells on Wednesday: 95 petrol: 576 HuF / liter, diesel: 651 HuF / liter.

holtankoljak.hu.

pixabay