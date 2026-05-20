Hungary: Average gross earnings were HUF 779,800 in March, says KSH

In March 2026, the average gross monthly salary of full-time employees in Hungary was HUF 779,800, while the average net salary was HUF 546,000, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, gross average earnings rose by 9.2 percent, net earnings by 11.3 percent, and real wages — adjusted for a 1.8 percent year-on-year increase in consumer prices — increased by 9.3 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

KSH noted that the increase in net earnings in March was significantly influenced by higher family tax benefits introduced on July 1, 2025 and January 1, 2026, as well as personal income tax exemptions and expanded tax allowances introduced for mothers of three children from October 1, 2025, for mothers under 40 with two children from January 1, 2026, and the expansion of tax benefits for mothers under 30.

Regular gross average earnings (excluding bonuses, premiums, and one-off payments) stood at HUF 706,900, which is 9.0 percent higher than a year earlier.

In the breakdown by sector, regular gross average earnings amounted to HUF 703,100 in businesses, HUF 708,300 in the public sector, and HUF 738,200 in the non-profit sector, representing year-on-year increases of 8.9 percent, 9.5 percent, and 8.3 percent, respectively. KSH said the above-average wage growth in the public sector was driven by pre-scheduled wage increases.

The gross median wage reached HUF 609,000, 10.7 percent higher than a year earlier.

The net median wage was HUF 432,100, which is 13.2 percent higher than in the same period last year.

(MTI)