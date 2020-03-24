Entry into office of a new Advocate General at the Court of Justice

By decision of 11 March 2020, the representatives of the Member States have appointed, as Advocate General at the Court of Justice, for the period from 23 March 2020 to 6 October 2024, Mr Jean Richard de la Tour, who replaces Mr Yves Bot, who died on 9 June 2019.

In light of the exceptional circumstances, a ceremony at which the formal oath was taken was held today remotely, using video-conference technology, on the occasion of the entry into office of Mr Jean Richard de la Tour, in compliance with the health guidelines currently applicable.

Curriculum vitae of Mr Jean Richard de la Tour

Born in 1959, Masters in law from the University of Paris II (1982); professional judicial training, National School for the Judiciary (1984-1986); Judge at the District Court of Limoges (1986-1988); Judge at the central administration of the Ministry of Justice (1988-1996); Auxiliary Judge at the Court of Cassation (1996-2004); Reader of judgments at the Court of Justice of the European Communities (2004-2006); Legal Secretary at the Court of Justice of the European Union in the Chambers of Ms Pernilla Lindh, and subsequently of Mr Carl Gustav Fernlund (2006-2012); Advocate General at the Social Chamber of the Court of Cassation and Special Advisor to the Prosecutor General of the Court of Cassation (2012-2017); First Advocate General of the Commercial, Financial And Economic Chamber of the Court of Cassation (2017-2020); member of the report and studies commission of the Court of Cassation (1998-2002); member of the criminal convictions review commission of the Court of Cassation (1999-2004); president of the board of directors of the National Institute of notarial training (2016-2020); Advocate General at the Court of Justice since 23 March 2020.