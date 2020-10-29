Covid: Lockdowns return as Europe confronts second wave

German health officials said on Thursday another 89 people had died in the past 24 hours, with a record 16,774 infections.

News of the fresh restrictions being introduced in the European Union’s biggest economies led to sharp falls in the financial markets on Wednesday.

“We are deep in the second wave,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “I think that this year’s Christmas will be a different Christmas.”

How did Europe get here?