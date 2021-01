The Hungarian government is donating fifty ventilators to Ukraine with a view to assisting the country in its defence against coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that it is partnering with the Hungarian Ecumenical Aid charity to deliver the ventilators to Uzhhorod (Ungvar), in western Ukraine, from where they will be sent to 46 health institutions across the country. The ventilators were shipped to Ukraine on Friday, the ministry said.

hungarymatters.hu