Eight COVID-19 patient has died, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by a record number of 1070 to 17,990 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu reported on Sunday morning.

The number of fatalities stands at 683, and a total of 4,391 people have made a recovery. Currently, there are 12,916 active infections and 404 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 32 on ventilators.

hungarytoday.hu

pixabay