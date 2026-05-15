Multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms expected This weekend

Several waves of rain, showers, and thunderstorms are expected over the weekend, with heavy rainfall possible in many areas. Temperatures will still be around 20°C on Friday, but after the arrival of a cold front, persistently rainy and windy conditions could keep temperatures below 15°C on Saturday and Sunday in Transdanubia, while around 20°C is expected east of the Tisza River, according to the forecast of HungaroMet Nonprofit Ltd.

On Friday, strong daytime cloud formation is expected alongside periods of sunshine, but cloud cover will increase significantly from the west during the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms may occur in several waves across many regions, with the lowest chance in the far northeast and southeast. Southerly winds will occasionally become lively or strong, with stormy gusts possible near thunderstorms. Daytime highs are expected between 18°C and 25°C, with the coolest weather in the northwest and the warmest in the southeast.

On Saturday, skies will be mostly overcast, although cloud cover may remain more broken over eastern Hungary during the first half of the day. Precipitation is expected in many areas, mainly in the form of recurring rain, while showers and thunderstorms are also likely in the east. Heavy rainfall is possible. Winds will generally remain moderate, then gradually turn northwesterly and strengthen in larger areas during the afternoon, especially in western Transdanubia. Temperatures are expected to range from 7°C to 12°C at dawn and between 12°C and 20°C during the day, although eastern Hungary may still see highs of 21°C to 23°C.

Sunday is also expected to be mostly cloudy, though skies may be somewhat clearer in the northeast and east, while cloud cover could decrease in western and southwestern Transdanubia during the afternoon. Rain and showers are likely in many areas, with isolated thunderstorms possible in the northeast. Heavy rainfall remains possible. Precipitation is expected to gradually end from the west starting around midday. Northwesterly and northerly winds will strengthen mainly in Transdanubia, with storm-force gusts possible. Morning temperatures are expected between 7°C and 13°C, while daytime highs will generally range from 13°C to 20°C. However, in persistently rainy parts of Transdanubia temperatures may stay around 11°C to 12°C, while northeastern and eastern regions could still reach 21°C to 22°C.