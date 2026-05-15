A 15-year-old boy was caught breaking into a store in Debrecen twice in three days

A 15-year-old boy broke into a small shop in Debrecen twice within three days, according to the county police.

The first time, on Saturday evening, he tore down the security camera, stole several soft drinks and some alcohol, and fled the scene. Encouraged by his success, he returned on Monday night, stole similar items again, and quickly left. The shop owner reported both incidents to the police and handed over the security camera footage.

What the teenager did not realize was that the camera had already recorded him before he tore it down.

The owner later recognized the boy at a bus stop and immediately called the police, who arrested the 15-year-old suspect. Investigators questioned him on suspicion of theft.