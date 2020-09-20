Hungarian classical music talent show Virtuozok includes V4, Serbia

Virtuozok (Virtuosos), a Hungarian talent show featuring classical musicians, will include competitors from the Visegrad Group and Serbia in its sixth season starting on November 27th.

Government commissioner Zoltan Balog told a press conference that the government supported the production because the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Serbia and Slovakia “have common ties in central European culture”.

The show’s producer, Mariann Peller, said Virtuozok drew 1.3 million viewers in its first season in 2014.

This season will air in all five countries, reaching some 70 million people, the organisers said. Its jury will include Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo, German celebrity Thomas Gottschalk, British-Russian composer and dj Gabriel Prokofiev, Russian-Israeli violinist Maxim Vengerov and Austrian actress Coco Koenig.

The competition will have five winners, one from each country. All five will have the opportunity to enroll in Virtuozok’s talent mentoring programme, and will receive a 15,000 euro prize.

Patrons of the programme are Hungarian President Janos Ader and First Lady Anita Herczegh, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Glinski.

hirado.hu

pixabay