Visegrad Countries Discuss Biodiversity

It is highly important that Poland, holding the rotating presidency of the Visegrad Group, should proactively promote the implementation of the European Union’s Biodiversity Strategy, deputy state secretary Bertalan Balczó said after an online meeting of the ministers of environment of the V4 countries, Romania and Bulgaria on Monday.

Hungary, the next V4 president, intends to carry on the work done by Poland for protecting biodiversity, a common interest, a Ministry of Agriculture statement cited him as saying. Balczó, who is in charge of nature conservation at the ministry, said that the EU goals related to protected areas may boost the survival of European animal species and plant varieties as well as their habitats. Balczó said Hungary is drafting a national biodiversity strategy up to 2030. If all goes to plan, the strategy will be approved late this year.

hungarymatters.hu