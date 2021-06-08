Hungary Records 12 Covid Fatalities, 81 New Infections

Twelve patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 81 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

So far 5,261,781 people have received a first jab, while 3,994,595 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 58,969, while hospitals are treating 599 Covid patients, 67 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 7,066 people in official quarantine, while 5,916,866 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 806,089 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,866. Fully 717,254 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay