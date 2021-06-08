Slovakia to Honor Hungarian Immunity Certificates

Slovakia will honour Hungarian Covid-19 immunity certificates and recognise the Russian and Chinese vaccines, Slovak news agency TASR said on Monday, citing a government official.

Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok said foreigners inoculated with Russian and Chinese vaccines will be allowed into the country. Slovakia has already approved Sputnik V for use in the country, he added. Slovakia has so far vaccinated some 1,800,000 of its 5.5 million inhabitants, and 952,000 have already been fully inoculated.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay