Slovakia to Honor Hungarian Immunity Certificates

Slovakia will honour Hungarian Covid-19 immunity certificates and recognise the Russian and Chinese vaccines, Slovak news agency TASR said on Monday, citing a government official.

 

Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok said foreigners inoculated with Russian and Chinese vaccines will be allowed into the country. Slovakia has already approved Sputnik V for use in the country, he added. Slovakia has so far vaccinated some 1,800,000 of its 5.5 million inhabitants, and 952,000 have already been fully inoculated.

 

