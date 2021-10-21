Justice Minister: Hungary Committed Participant in Dialogue on Europe’s Future

Hungary is committed to contributing to the ongoing series of conferences on the future of Europe, Justice Minister Judit Varga said on Facebook on Wednesday.

So far a total of 2,893 events have been held as part of the conference, 295 of which have been organised by Hungary, Varga said. “I am proud that the close to 300 events make Hungary the second most active EU member state, beating out ‘model states’ like the Netherlands and France,” she said. Last month Hungary had the third most events to its name, but has now moved ahead of Italy and is inching ever closer to Germany, the country that has organised the most events, the minister said.

hungarymatters.hu