Conclusions by the President of the European Council following the video conference on COVID-19

Europe
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Conclusions by the President of the European Council following the video conference on COVID-19

Heads of State and Government welcomed the initiative to hold this video conference on COVID-19.

Member states expressed sympathy with Italy and other member states that are severely hit.

During the video conference on 10 March 2020 we emphasised the need to work together and to do everything necessary and to act swiftly. We stressed the need for a joint European approach and a close coordination with the European Commission. Health ministers and Interior ministers should consult daily to ensure proper coordination and aim for common European guidance.

During the meeting, information and practices were exchanged and 4 priorities identified.

1) Limiting the spread of the virus. Member states agreed that our citizens’ health is the first priority, and that measures should be based on science and medical advice. Measures need to be proportional so that they do not have excessive consequences for our societies as a whole. The leaders further agreed that on this point they will share all relevant information through existing coordination mechanisms.[1]

2) Provision of medical equipment. Agreement to task the Commission with analysing the needs  and to come up with initiatives to prevent shortages. The Commission informed that it will continue its engagement with the industry and pursue joint public procurements. Moreover, the Commission intends to purchase personal protective equipment through the Civil Protection Framework – RescEU.  It must be ensured that the Internal market functions properly and any unjustified obstacles are avoided. Particular attention must be given to masks and respirators.

3) Promotion research, including for a vaccine. The Member states stressed the importance of reinforcing efforts on research. The Commission has already mobilised EUR 140 million of funds and selected 17 projects to do this.

4) Tackling socio-economic consequences. The Union and its member states, we stand ready to make use of all instruments that are necessary. In particular we will address any impact on liquidity, on support for SME’s and specific affected sectors, and their employees. Flexible application of EU rules in particular as regard State aid and Stability and Growth Pact will be needed.

The Commission will closely monitor economic developments in the Union and take all necessary initiatives. Members states and institutions will follow up closely and immediately.

Member states and institutions will follow-up at all levels immediately. The European Council will come back to the matter during the 26-27 March summit to take any further decisions needed.

[1] IPCR (Integrated Political Crisis Response) launched by the Croatian Presidency. The ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) will support MS and provide guidelines.

consilium.europa.eu

Related Posts

All personal data are processed in accordance with EU Data Protection Law (1.). The European Central Bank (ECB) is the controller and the Global Media Relations Division in the ECB’s Directorate General – Communications (DG – C/ GMR) is the unit entrusted with the processing. DG – C/ GMR processes your personal data on the basis of your consent (2.) for the purposes of subscription management and distribution of press releases. You can withdraw your consent at any time. Future processing of your personal data will stop once you have withdrawn your consent but prior processing will remain lawful. Recipients of your data are: – dedicated staff of DG-C/ GMR; and – assigned employees of Cision, the external contractor who processes your data on behalf of the ECB. Cision is located in the USA and the UK; your personal data are transferred outside the European Economic Area, based on your explicit consent to such transfer, without the benefit of data protection safeguards. Cision’s privacy policy covering its processing activities can be found here. Your personal data are retained as long as you are a subscriber to the distribution list of press material and will be deleted within three months after you unsubscribe. You have the right to access your personal data and correct any data that are inaccurate or incomplete. You also have (with some limitations) the rights to delete your personal data or to restrict the processing of your personal data in line with the relevant provisions of Regulation (EU) 2018/1725. You can exercise your rights by contacting DG – C/ GMR at Media@ecb.europa.eu. The ECB’s Data Protection Officer at dpo@ecb.europa.eu answers all queries relating to personal data. You have the right to lodge a complaint with the European Data Protection Supervisor at any time if you consider that your rights under Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 have been infringed as a result of the processing. 1. Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 October 2018 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies, offices and agencies and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 and Decision No 1247/2002/EC. 2. Your personal data is processed based on your consent in accordance with Article 5.1 (d) Regulation No. 2018/1725.

Orsolya Majláth

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 March 2020

Orsolya Majláth

A court before which a consumer claims that certain contractual terms are unfair is required to review, of its own motion, other terms of the contract insofar as they are connected to the subject matter of the dispute before it

Orsolya Majláth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *