Szijjártó Discusses Eastern Europe Tensions With Canadian Counterpart

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Monday said he had discussed tensions in eastern Europe with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, by phone.

 

Szijjártó said on Facebook that he had reaffirmed Hungary’s commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the situation, “because it is in our national interest to avert war in our region”. “I agreed with the point made by my Canadian counterpart that this was in the interest of the entire world,” he said. Szijjártó added that he and Joly had agreed that if it became necessary, Hungary was prepared to help take in Canadian citizens staying in Ukraine.

 

 

