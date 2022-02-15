Orbán Discusses Ukraine-Russia Tensions With European Council President

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Monday discussed the crisis situation that has developed on the Russia-Ukraine border with European Council President Charles Michel by phone, his press chief said.

Orbán and Michel agreed that the situation was deteriorating and on the need to continue diplomatic efforts towards working out a peaceful resolution to the conflict, Bertalan Havasi said. The two leaders agreed on the need for continued dialogue, saying that averting war was in the interest of the whole of Europe, including Hungary.

