Orbán Discusses Ukraine-Russia Tensions With European Council President

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Orbán Discusses Ukraine-Russia Tensions With European Council President

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Monday discussed the crisis situation that has developed on the Russia-Ukraine border with European Council President Charles Michel by phone, his press chief said.

 

Orbán and Michel agreed that the situation was deteriorating and on the need to continue diplomatic efforts towards working out a peaceful resolution to the conflict, Bertalan Havasi said. The two leaders agreed on the need for continued dialogue, saying that averting war was in the interest of the whole of Europe, including Hungary.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Animal welfare: consultation opens on Farm to Fork guidance

Bácsi Éva

Szijjártó Discusses Eastern Europe Tensions With Canadian Counterpart

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Orbán Discusses Ukraine-Russia Tensions With European Council President

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *