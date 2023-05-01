Boat Overturned on the Romanian Section of the Maros, A Child Died, Several People Went Missing

A four-year-old child died and several others went missing when a boat overturned on the Romanian section of the Maros near the Periam port on Sunday evening, the Agerpres news agency quoted the spokesperson of the Temes County Disaster Management.

The authorities have learnt that six adults and six minors were traveling in the boat. Two passengers – a 28-year-old woman and her four-year-old child – were found on the southern bank of the river in Temes County. Paramedics who arrived at the scene tried to revive the child, but their attempt failed.

Four people – two adults and two children – were still not found three hours after the accident. The other six passengers of the boat – three adults and three minors – were found on the northern bank of the river in Arad County. They were taken to hospital with mild cold symptoms.

The Timisoara news portal Opinia Timisoarei, which was one of the first to report on the accident, knows that the company started their boat trip from Arad. Emergency service was alerted about the accident at 8:24 p.m. local time – a quarter before sunset. The rescue units that arrived at the scene are searching for the four missing people on both banks of the river and in the water.

MTI

pixabay