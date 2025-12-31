Euro area current account surplus rises slightly, annual balance continues to narrow

Europe
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Euro area current account surplus rises slightly, annual balance continues to narrow

In October 2025, the euro area recorded a €26 billion current account surplus, up slightly from €24 billion in September, mainly supported by strong surpluses in goods and services, according to ECB data. Over the 12 months to October, however, the surplus fell to €313 billion (2.0% of GDP), down from €419 billion a year earlier, largely due to a sharp deterioration in primary income and a wider secondary income deficit. In the financial account, portfolio investment flows remained strong, with euro area residents purchasing large volumes of non-euro area debt securities, while non-residents continued to invest heavily in euro area equities, even as overall investment patterns shifted compared with the previous year.

(ecb.europa.eu)

Related Posts

Nobel Peace Prize: UN World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger

Government Prepared to Introduce More Restrictions

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Euro area bank interest rate statistics: February 2023

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *