Euro area current account surplus rises slightly, annual balance continues to narrow

In October 2025, the euro area recorded a €26 billion current account surplus, up slightly from €24 billion in September, mainly supported by strong surpluses in goods and services, according to ECB data. Over the 12 months to October, however, the surplus fell to €313 billion (2.0% of GDP), down from €419 billion a year earlier, largely due to a sharp deterioration in primary income and a wider secondary income deficit. In the financial account, portfolio investment flows remained strong, with euro area residents purchasing large volumes of non-euro area debt securities, while non-residents continued to invest heavily in euro area equities, even as overall investment patterns shifted compared with the previous year.
