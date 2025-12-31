ECB keeps interest rates unchanged, sees inflation returning to target

The ECB’s Governing Council decided on 18 December 2025 to leave its three key interest rates unchanged, reaffirming that inflation is expected to stabilise around the 2% target in the medium term. According to updated Eurosystem projections, headline inflation is forecast to average 2.1% in 2025 and fall below 2% in the following years before returning to 2.0% in 2028, while economic growth prospects have been revised slightly upward, driven mainly by stronger domestic demand. The ECB emphasized that future decisions will remain data-dependent and made on a meeting-by-meeting basis, without pre-committing to a specific interest rate path, while asset purchase programmes continue to be phased out gradually.
Related Posts
Iris Properties
Debrecen, Honvéd utca - 2 beds flat next to second tramline
flat for rent
260000
Debrecen, Péterfia utca - 3 rooms flat close to Fórum
56 flat for rent
300000
Debrecen, Széchenyi utca - Newish 2 beds flat in the Center
flat for rent
300000
Debrecen, Kartács utca - Two rooms flat for long term rent
44 flat for rent
190000
Debrecen, Egyetem sugárút - Renewed flat close to Interspar
45 flat for rent
220000
Debrecen, Hortobágy utca - Renewed flat close to tramline
35 flat for rent
190000