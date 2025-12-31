ECB keeps interest rates unchanged, sees inflation returning to target

The ECB’s Governing Council decided on 18 December 2025 to leave its three key interest rates unchanged, reaffirming that inflation is expected to stabilise around the 2% target in the medium term. According to updated Eurosystem projections, headline inflation is forecast to average 2.1% in 2025 and fall below 2% in the following years before returning to 2.0% in 2028, while economic growth prospects have been revised slightly upward, driven mainly by stronger domestic demand. The ECB emphasized that future decisions will remain data-dependent and made on a meeting-by-meeting basis, without pre-committing to a specific interest rate path, while asset purchase programmes continue to be phased out gradually.