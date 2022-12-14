Hungary Opens New Consulate in Brussels

Hungary has opened a new consulate in Brussels, which is important also because the greater the uncertainty in the world, the more important it is for the state to provide security for Hungarians at home and abroad, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in Brussels on Monday.

The ministry cited Szijjártó as saying that the significance of Hungary’s foreign representative office network had increased significantly in the recent, difficult period characterised by security challenges. He noted that during the coronavirus pandemic, more than ten thousand Hungarian citizens had been helped return to Hungary. Personal presence is required to represent Hungary’s interests and recognising this, Hungary had opened a number of new embassies and consulates around the world in the past eight years, he said. Their total number currently reaches 135 and the trend will continue, he added. A total of 400 million forints (EUR 960,000) have been spent on the new consulate which will serve, among others, the around 20,000 Hungarians living in Brussels, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay